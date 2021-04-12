FDA Needs to Repeal Emergency Authorization of Covid Vaccines

by Dr. Mark Sircus

April 11, 2021

If the FDA knows what’s good for it and the public, they will retract their emergency authorization of all three vaccines used against COVID-19. I doubt they would do anything to protect the public, knowing their track history of terrorizing the public with unsafe medicines and medical practices so I would not waste my breath pleading with them for the public sake. However, I would suggest they take heed and retract before thousands more die. What follows is perhaps the greatest horror story ever told.

The FDA’s commissioner has the authority to allow unapproved medical products to be used in an emergency when there are no adequate or approved alternatives. An Emergency Approval (EUA) is not the same as full approval, and it can be withdrawn.

There is reason to believe that the FDA had no right to grant emergency approval because there are adequate alternatives, though not approved before the vaccine rollout, but are approved now (Ivermectin) and in England Vitamin D. Also, medical and health authorities have a stupendous bias against natural medicines that have proven themselves since the 1918 Spanish Flu to be effective. These same medicines have also proved themselves to be effective against COVID-19.

“Of the half a million deaths from COVID in the United States, there would have been 375 thousand fewer deaths if Invermetin was used. Ivermectin decreases the death rate by 75 % and, if given early, by 86%. There is blood on the hands of bureaucrats in Washington DC who have suppressed this life-giving medicine,” says Dr. Ryan Cole. Every public person who has obsessed with vaccines over all else is forever cursed with the hundreds of thousands of deaths that could have been prevented if just a little common sense and less hysteria had prevailed.

The Media Censored COVID-19 Early Treatment Options That Could Have Reduced Fatalities by 85%

The keywords that should hang the FDA from the highest tree, “when certain criteria are met, including there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives.” There was no emergency except the one fabricated to sell vaccines. If Ivermectin protocols and Vitamin D were applied on an international basis, many of the dead would still be alive.

In September of 2020, CNN reported that vaccine experts warned the federal government against rushing out a coronavirus vaccine before testing has shown it’s both safe and effective. They presented decades of painful vaccine history showing why they’re right. Of course, they were ignored.

Dr. Howard Markel, a pediatrician, distinguished professor, and director of the Center for the History of Medicine at the University of Michigan, said people’s mistrust of the system makes the idea that the FDA would rush this process before late-stage clinical trials are complete “colossally stupid.” Markel said, “All it takes is one bad side effect to basically botch a vaccine program that we desperately need against this virus. It’s a prescription for disaster.”

Dr. Michael Kinch, a radiation oncology professor in the school of medicine at Washington University in St. Louis, his latest book, “Between Hope and Fear,” explores the history of vaccines. Kinch said the clinical trial process needs to be followed to the end, which they were not. “A too-early EUA for a vaccine could cause a “nightmare scenario,” for a few reasons. “People are going to die unnecessarily if we take chances with this,” Kinch said.

Hungary is suffering a devastating surge in COVID-19 deaths, despite

the fact, it has the highest vaccination rate in the European Union.

And a vaccine disaster is exactly what we have. COVID vaccines are failing to do everything but make certain people and companies rich. They are a colossal failure doing more harm than good. They are killing people, failing to prevent infection nor death from COVID infection. They are the most dangerous vaccines in history, causing more vaccine damage and death than all the other vaccines in existence put together by a margin, so sickening, history will never forget.

When the new experimental “vaccines” hit the streets, it was no surprise that reported deaths following the injections of these shots have now skyrocketed in the U.S. population by over 6000% at the end of the first quarter of 2021, as compared to recorded deaths following FDA-approved vaccines at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

A report from the Swedish Public Health Agency shows that of the several hundred thousand people in Sweden who have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses and about 200 people have so far tested positive for COVID-19. Worse was the news of what happened after only one dose. About 6,000 people have so far been found to have covid-19 after their first vaccine dose—over 100 Fully Vaccinated People in Washington State Test Positive for COVID-19.

The Times of Israel reports that a 22-year-old girl has died from myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle two weeks after receiving her second dose of the experimental mRNA Pfizer injection. It does not make sense to ruin peoples’ lives and even kill them to solve any problem, including COVID.

Unbelievably Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech requested to amend their emergency use authorization with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday to get approval to administer their COVID-19 vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds. So now they want to start killing young people and get the blessings of the FDA.

South African variant may evade protection

from Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study says.

There is a long list of people, starting with the commissioner of the FDA if they do not one day want to be charged with crimes against humanity when all is said and done, they would smarten up and admit they were wrong or bowed to irrisible political pressure or had inappropriately sold their souls once again to pharmaceutical interests. But we all know how corrupt American politics is. Things are getting to the point where there is serious doubt that the USA will survive as a nation, for there is no longer any moral authority left. None, zero, and that starts with the FDA.

Or perhaps they are plain stupid and don’t want anyone to know that viruses, including COVID-19, are pH-sensitive, meaning viruses have a difficult to almost impossible time infecting cells under alkaline conditions.

Same if not Worse Problems in England

In a strongly worded letter to the British Medical Journal, a London-based consultant has pointed to “unprecedented” levels of staff sickness following the COVID-19 injections, describing the “coercion and mandating” of the injection as reminiscent of a “Nazi dystopia.”

Dr. K. Polyakova wrote, “The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together.” And emergency departments are being swamped by patients who have had the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine and are suffering mild side effects.

Report: Michigan officials investigating after 246 ‘fully vaccinated’ residents get COVID-19, three die. North Carolina: Vaccination Site Halts Operations After Adverse Reactions to Johnson & Johnson Vaccine. Eighteen adverse events were seen in two hours, thanks to the fat cats at the FDA. In Colorado, another vaccination clinic was shut down after 11 people suffer adverse reactions to Johnson & Johnson shot.

Lauren explains it “Started with chest pain, paralysis on my left side. I was rushed over via ambulance to [Baylor University Medical Center] where I have had numerous scans done. I have had about eight seizures in the last two days – never had a seizure before. They did find a 3mm brain aneurysm. I am currently hooked up to my EEG so they can monitor my seizures.” In a follow-up video, Lauren says she began suffering seizures nearly two-and-a-half hours after receiving the vaccine, in addition to having a 102° F fever. Another young woman, just a day after J&J “vaccine” was paralyzed, had 8 seizures and an aneurysm.

Injections at the Cumming Fairgrounds in Forsyth County have been halted after eight people experienced adverse reactions post-vaccination, the Georgia Department of Health said Friday. “There is no reason o believe there is anything wrong with the vaccine itself, and other individuals who have received the J&J vaccine should not be concerned,” Kathleen Toomey, the state’s health commissioner, said in a statement. That is what officials around the world are saying in the face of massive vaccine damages and death.

The most negative forecast about the vaccines comes from a paper by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, which published the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M-O) paper discussing who will die in a third wave. It says: “The resurgence in both hospitalizations and deaths is dominated by those that have received two doses of the vaccine, comprising around 60 percent and 70 percent of the wave, respectively. This can be attributed to the high levels of uptake in the most at-risk age groups.” Vaccine doom! Third-wave deaths will predominantly be driven by people who have been vaccinated.

The vaccine rollout has turned into a nightmare at every turn, and now scientists at Oxford University have suggested that people may need to have a coronavirus vaccination not once, not twice, but EVERY time they want to travel out of their home country. The scientists published a report in the Royal Society Journal last week that acknowledged there is little data on how efficient or long-lasting the current vaccines are.

Mr. Reset himself, from the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, declares unvaccinated people to be a threat to humanity. Schwab, who looks and acts “an awful lot like an aged Heinrich Himmler of the Nazi S.S., says humans who refuse to go along with the plan are a threat to everyone else. He, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and many of the other usual suspects all agree,” writes Ethan Huff.

The drive to vaccinate everyone is even driving certain people to the borderline of sanity, as witnessed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He officially noted his companies immediate plans to segregate the vaccinated from the non-vaccinated on his platform visually. By labeling the non-vaccinated, he hopes, according to the message if you read between the lines, that those who get vaccinated will visually shame those who do not.

Talking about insanity: Now we read that Democrats in Congress want to attack American soldiers with mandatory administration of COVID vaccines after they learned that almost 40 percent of Marines refused the jab. I would not be surprised if troops attacked them right back. The universal right of Informed Consent to medical interventions has been recognized in U.S. law since at least 1914.

Democrats should read the Nuremberg Code, or someday if they persist in mandatory vaccination, be brought to trial themselves. They should also read federal law prohibiting mandating products approved under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Two healthcare workers in Denmark developed brain hemorrhages after they received AstraZeneca’s Wuhan coronavirus vaccine. The two health care workers experienced brain bleeds within 14 days of getting the jab. One of the patients has died as of writing, while the other one remains in critical condition. Canada suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people under age 55, following concerns it might be linked to rare blood clots. Germany suspends as well as did many other countries. Health officials continue to deny any link between the vaccines and the damages they are doing.

The news is coming in hot and heavy about all things COVID, yet we see almost nothing in the news except the mainstream narrative that fewer and fewer believe. The owners of the world (yes, we are their slaves) (and yes, we are overdue for a rebellion) are shouting down at us to behave. Their fully paid minions do their best to convince us to do their bidding, like allowing our favorite company Pfizer to target American pre-teen and young teenage girls ages 12 to 15 for population reduction and sterilization experiment known as mRNA.

Poisonous experimental ‘COVID’ injection trials on infants have begun: They should all be imprisoned, reads the headline. The government and the corporate state are partnered at almost every level. “Maybe the worst aspects of these partnerships are those between the two most abhorrent entities of corruption and abuse, this government and the murderous pharmaceutical industry. They are right before our eyes attempting to harm every child in America and have no conscience whatsoever concerning their efforts to do so. They see only dollars, control, and power over all, and the children be damned,” writes Gary D. Barnett.

Vaccinationists Love To Kill Babies?

Official data released by the British government shows that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections are killing unborn babies at an astounding rate. The latest Medicines and Healthcare produce Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) Yellow Card Scheme report, dated December 9, 2020, through March 7, 2021, reveals a whopping 366 percent increase in the rate of miscarriage thanks to Chinese virus jabs. “This is the seventh such report to be released by the MHRA, and it clearly shows that Wuhan flu shots are extremely deadly, especially for pregnant women who, for whatever reason, decide to get jabbed,” writes Ethan Huff.

Not Depressing Enough

Healthy people very rarely die from COVID but do die after receiving coronavirus vaccines. Besides the recorded 2,050 deaths, there were 7,485 visits to Emergency Room doctors, 826 permanent disabilities, and 4450 hospitalizations. There are more U.S. deaths related to vaccines in 2021 in less than three months than there was the entire past decade. We saw recently that 4,000 people in Europe have died from the vaccine, and how many from around the rest of the world is anyone’s guess.

Kennedy’s The Children’s Health Defense reported that the VAERS data show:

